Google's Search Console is a rich source of SEO insights but it has 3 major downsides:
There's only 90 days of data. It's almost impossible to analyze the data on their dashboard. It's not easy to find the right insights.
Keylogs helps you to find better search console insights faster:
Dive into rankings right on Google's pulse. Identify opportunites and track your keywords and pages. Mark changes to see their effects on a glance.
Keylogs makes it easy for you to dive into and utilize the data from the Google Search Console. The tool pre-analyzes all your keyword and page rankings so you get the most important information right away: top-rankings, top-performer and weak click-though-rates on a single glance.
We automated some of the most common tasks with the Google Search Console data with smart filters. Find low-hanging fruit, ranking opportunities, keyword cannibalization and new content ideas with a single click.
Keylogs matches data of the Search Console with on-page data from Google Analytics and the average monthly search volume (like AdWords) so you can put your rankings into perspective, gain deeper insights and optimize your content better.
What happens if I do this? Site changes should always be documented to measure their effect. That's why Keylogs has a built-in change marker for you. Quickly note your optimizations to track your page changes and see exactly how Google and your rankings react to them.
Track pages and keywords to build a backlog of data for more than 90 days. Search, filter and export the data easily to facilitate your reports. See changes on a single glance and right in your inbox with our weekly and monthly reporting emails.